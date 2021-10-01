SocietyTop

US lawmakers call on Biden to deliver Covid-19 vaccine to Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 1, 2021, 23:19
Less than a minute

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives – Jim Costa, David G. Valadao, Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo and Frank Pallone Jr. have called on President Joe Biden to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 1, 2021, 23:19
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button