UK reiterates unconditional support for the efforts of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

The United Kingdom welcomes the recent joint meeting of the OSCE Co-Chairs, Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov during the 76th UN General Assembly, Deputy Head of UK Delegation to the OSCE Deirdre Brown said.

“We are pleased that the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office, Ambassador Kasprzyk, was also able to participate. We echo the Co-Chairs’ 24th September statement highlighting the important work and activities that the Personal Representative and his team are undertaking,” she said.

“The United Kingdom reiterates its unconditional and full support for the efforts of France, Russia and the United States in their capacity as Co-Chairs and the Minsk Group. We encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue engagement with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to seek a permanent end to tensions in the region and to resolve all outstanding matters related to the conflict,” the Deputy Ambassador noted