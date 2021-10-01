Czech Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

On a working visit to Armenia, the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek visited the Memorial of Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

Minister Kulhánek toured the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute and left a note in the guestbook.

“With the deep sorrow for all victims of this tragic history,” the Foreign Minister wrote.

Within the framework of the visit the Foreign Minister is expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.