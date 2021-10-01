Armenian PM congratulates China leaders on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of China. The message reads:

On behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf, I congratulate the friendly people of China on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the People’s Republic of China.

Armenian-Chinese friendly relations, based on traditional close ties, mutual respect and trust, have developed steadily and strengthened since the establishment of diplomatic relations. As an important player in international relations, China contributes to the global development agenda and is one of Armenia’s primary partners.

We can confidently state that on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we have managed to raise our cooperation to a political, economic and cultural sphere to an important level.

I am full of hope that due to our joint efforts the Armenian-Chinese cooperation will gradually deepen and expand for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish Your Excellency good health, further success, and prosperity and peace to the friendly people of China.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also sent a congratulatory message to Chairman of the State Council (Prime Minister) of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang:

I warmly congratulate the Government of China on the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the People’s Republic of China.

Armenia highly appreciates the traditionally friendly relations with China and mutually beneficial cooperation. Our countries are united by the positive experience of working together and cooperating on international platforms. In the recent fight against COVID-19, China has provided assistance to many countries, including Armenia, for which we are deeply grateful.

Even in the face of epidemic-related restrictions, there has been a significant increase in our bilateral trade, which indicates that the Armenian-Chinese relations have great potential for further development. I am full of hope that with firm steps we can advance our cooperation for the sake of our peoples and safe and secure future.

I am ready to work with you to raise the Armenian-Chinese relations to a qualitatively new level, to reach new horizons of cooperation.

On this Day, Your Excellency, I wish you and your people well-being and upward success.