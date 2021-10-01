Armenian Defense Minister briefs Iranian Ambassador on situation in the region

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense. The military attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin also took part in the meeting.



During the meeting, the Minister of Defense presented the situation in the region, stressed the role of Iran in ensuring regional security.



The parties also discussed the deepening of Armenian-Iranian cooperation and other issues related to regional issues.