Armenia reiterates willingness to resume peace talks

Armenia is ready to resume the Karabakh peace process on the basis of well-known principles and elements, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek in Yerevan.

The Foreign Minister said Armenia values the Czech Republic’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh issue, which overlaps with that of the European Union, i.e. support for the continuation of peace talks in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and search for a lasting and sustainable settlement of the conflict.

The Foreign Minister attached importance to the meetings in New York with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with the mediation of the latter, which, he said, come to prove that the peaceful political settlement of the conflict remains on the agenda.

Ararat Mirzoyan said that he discussed the Karabakh issue with his Czech counterpart. Reference was made to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, attaching importance to their immediate release.