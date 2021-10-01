Armenia interested in deepening relations with Cyprus – President

Armenian-Cypriot friendly relations are based on close historical and cultural relations, mutual sympathy, common values ​​and common interests, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a congratulatory message to the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Armenia is greatly interested in deepening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Cyprus for the benefit of our peoples,” the President said.

He noted that the challenges of the past year have reaffirmed the importance of a multifaceted, ongoing dialogue between the two countries.

“I am convinced that the existing effective strategic cooperation will be further strengthened and given a new impetus in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” President Sarkissian added.