The Armenian women’s chess team created a sensation in the first match of the World Women’s Team Championship Quarterfinals, defeating one of the initial favorites, Ukraine, FIDE reports.

European Women’s Champion Elina Danielian walked on thin ice but managed to defeat Anna Muzychuk in a crazy game, while Anna Sargsyan won against Anna Ushenina.

Ukraine has a chance to bounce back in the second match and force a tiebreak.