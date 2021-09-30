Iranian FM expresses concern over treatment of truck drivers by Azerbaijani border guards

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian has expressed dissatisfaction with the Azerbaijan’s attitude towards Iranian truck drivers and the arrest of the two of them, Iran’s

While receiving the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tehran, the Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian wished success to the Ambassador during his mission in Tehran, expressing dissatisfaction with the ill-treatment of Iranian trucks and the arrest of two drivers by Azerbaijani border guards.

Amir-Abdullahian also called the negative and anti-Iranian remarks of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev surprising and unfortunate.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also noted that the military exercises of the countries inside its territories fall within the framework of the right of national sovereignty.

Ali Alizadeh voiced hope that the disagreements would be resolved in the near future through consultations between the two countries’ officials.