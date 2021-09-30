“Going Green: A Global and Armenian Perspective on Sustainable Development and Management” conference held in Yerevan

A conference titled “Going Green: A Global and Armenian Perspective on Sustainable Development and Management” was held in Yerevan with support from the British Embassy Yerevan and in partnership with the CITY College, University of York Europe Campus.

This event was a precursor to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which the UK will host between 31 October and 12 November in Glasgow.

The conference sought to address sustainability topics for supply chains in Armenia and provide a premier platform for policy makers, researchers and the private sector to present and discuss trends, opportunities and practical challenges encountered in the field. It enabled participants to learn from top sustainable and supply chain executives and experts with the aim of inspiring and driving forward sustainable supply chain initiatives in Armenia.

The conference attracted over 150 participants from across government, business, academic community, international institutions, civil society organizations and youth playing an active role in the climate change and sustainability initiatives.

In his welcoming speech, UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said:

“In the run-up to UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) which the UK, in partnership with Italy, will host in Glasgow in November, we are working with every country to reach an agreement on how to tackle the urgent challenge of climate change. We are encouraged by Armenia’s commitments and are keen to support Armenia in delivering their climate goals. A critical part of the solution is putting green supply chains and sustainable economic growth at the forefront of Armenia’s climate response. Alongside all countries, Armenia can play a positive role in reducing emissions in order to achieve ‘net zero’ and meet the goal of keeping global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees.”

Professor Leslie Szamozi, Director Pan-European Executive MBA, City College, University of York Europe Campus, mentioned:

“This conference is providing us with the opportunity to showcase how far the country has come in terms of sustainable development and management but also chart a pathway forward that takes into account the unique aspects of the country and its people. On the path to Glasgow there are things that we need to learn about BUT also knowledge that we can pass on!”

The conference was followed by keynote addresses and panel discussions on topics such as sustainable green development, circular economy, green supply chain management, agro industry, and digitalization.