Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek will arrive in Armenia today for a working visit.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Czech Republic will take place on October 1 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and will be followed by a joint statement for press.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.