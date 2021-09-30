Armenia values the support of France and President Macron: New French Ambassador presents credentials to President Sarkissian

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot presented her credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.

“I am glad to represent France in a country with which my country has a special relationship. I will do my best to further develop bilateral ties,” the newly appointed Ambassador said, conveying the warm greetings of French President Emanuel Macron to President Sarkissian.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post, wished him success, expressed hope that the already comprehensive Armenian-French agenda will be enriched with new ideas and initiatives through mutual efforts.

According to President Sarkissian, the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and France, the special relations between our states, the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust are a serious basis for the further development of the Armenian-French cooperation.

The President said that Armenia values ​​the support and solidarity of the President of France Emanuel Macron and the people of France during the difficult days for our country.

The interlocutors touched upon different spheres of Armenian-French cooperation. President Sarkissian said the cooperation in the field of the new technologies could be promising. He presented the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), which, as a future-oriented program, will focus on the country’s scientific, technological and educational development. There are already preliminary agreements on cooperation with a number of major French technology companies.

“Armenia can build the locomotives of the future with the support of France, the technological locomotives,” the President said.

They also spoke about the implementation of ambitious programs aimed at expanding cooperation in the fields of education, culture and healthcare. the envy expressed France’s willingness to invest its experience in Armenia.