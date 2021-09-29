Putin, Erdogan hold three hours of talks

The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held three hours of talks in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the agenda of economic and international relations.

In particular, Putin pointed to the successful cooperation of the two countries on the situation in Syria and Libya. He also focused on the work of the center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Energy issues were also on the agenda.

Neither leader made any detailed statements to the media after the talks, though Putin thanked Erdogan for the visit which he called useful and substantive.

Erdogan said after the talks that the meeting was “productive.”