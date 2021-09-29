No vaccination-related deaths in Armenia – Ministry

No vaccination-relation deaths have been registered in Armenia, the Armenian Ministry of Health informs.

In response to various speculations on social media, the Ministry clarifies that “after vaccination” does not necessity mean “as a result of vaccination” or having a “casual link with vaccination,” and adds that the vaccine against Covid-19 cannot prevent deaths from other diseases in the population.

At the same time, the Ministry reminds that a person is considered fully vaccinated after having receive both doses of the vaccine, and the effectiveness peaks two weeks after full vaccination.

The Ministry urges media outlets to refrain from disseminating unverified and unilateral information.

It once again calls on citizens to get vaccinated to prevent severe cases and deaths.