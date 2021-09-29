John Lennon’s never-released recording auctioned off for $58,300

A rare cassette recording of John Lennon and Yoko Ono has been sold for $58,300 at an auction in the Danish capital Copenhagen, the BBC reports.

The 33-minute audio track was made by four Danish teenagers more than 50 years ago, and just months before the Beatles announced their break-up.

It features an interview with the couple and what is believed to be a never-released song.

The auction house said the cassette tape would probably be bought by a museum or collector before it opened bidding on Tuesday.

The buyer, who remains unknown, made a telephone bid for the cassette, which was sold along with photographs of the schoolboys with Lennon and a copy of a school newspaper.