Georgian PM hopes to play a role in normalization of relations betwwen Armenia and Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said he plans to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia and hopes to play a positive role in the normalization of relations between neighboring countries.

“Tomorrow I leave for Baku. I will have a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, whom I respect very much. We have very good relations. Most importantly, we trust each other. When there is trust between countries and leaders, I think that all issues will be resolved properly, “Garibashvili said on Tuesday in an interview with IMEDI TV channel.

“I have the same relationship with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who was in Tbilisi a few weeks ago. I also plan to visit Armenia in the near future. I think I can put all my energy into the settlement of relations between Yerevan and Baku and play a positive role,” he said.

Earlier, Garibashvili, during his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, proposed to world leaders a “Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative” to ensure peace and stability in the Black Sea region. The Georgian prime minister noted that Tbilisi is ready to host the first meeting within the framework of the peace initiative. According to him, the new format will help build a dialogue and will be a practical solution to regional issues.

Later, the head of government said that Georgia came up with an initiative to create a platform in Tbilisi for high-level contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.