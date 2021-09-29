Armenian singer, songwriter Hayko dies aged 44

Singer and songwriter, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan) has died aged 44. Chief of staff of the Yerevan State Medical University Shushan Danielyan confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

He had been in grave condition since September 21 after contracting Covid-19.

In 2007 Hayko represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Anytime You Need.

He has written music for a number of films including Do Not Be Afraid, The Killed Dove, The Diary of a Cross-Stealer and others.

He was named Composer of the Year in 2007, 2010 and 2011.