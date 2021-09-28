Ten more electric car charging stations to be installed in Armenia

Ten more electric car charging stations will be installed in Armenia by the end of the year at the initiative of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

It is also planned to expand the geography, says Roman Chobanyan, the initiator and coordinator of the social project.

There are currently 19 stations in Armenia located in capital Yerevan, the cities of Ijevan, Aparan, Stepanavan, Abovyan, Sevan and Jermuk.

The Union launched the project in 2019, opening 5 electric filling stations in the cities of Ijevan and Dilijan, Tavush region.

“We hope that with this we will contribute to the development of electric transport in Armenia and will be useful to those who want to buy an electric car. The opening of stations in different regions of Armenia will be continuous,” Roman Chobanyan noted.

The Union of Armenian of Ukraine is also building a modern skate-park in Yerevan.