Sen. Menendez presses Turkey Ambassador nominee on his record of voting against Armenian Genocide resolutions

At the Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing for former Senator Jeff Flake as US Ambassador to Turkey, Senator Bob Menendez pressed the nominee on his record of voting against Armenian Genocide resolutions.

Senator Bob Menendez asked: “Will you join this body and the Administration in reaffirming the Armenian Genocide?”

Flake said: “Yes.”

Senator Menendez then asked: “If confirmed, will you [Flake] reiterate that commitment on April 24th, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day?”

“I will,” Flake responded.