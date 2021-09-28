Iranian company interested in relaunching activity in Armenia

Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador of Armenia to Iran received Mr. Mehdi Azavari, managing director of Zarin Behshahr industrial development and export company, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

During the meeting Mr. Azadvari expressed his interest in re-starting the business activities in Armenia as they had been active in the past.

The Armenian Ambassador presented the business and economic situation in Armenia and expressed his readiness to collaborate with the company in re-launching its activities. To this end it was agreed to arrange meetings between the leadership of the company and relevant institutions in Armenia.