Film about Armenian women in army left out of ‘Eurasia DOC 2021’ festival under Azerbaijani threats

Armen Khachatryan’s documentary “Unfinished Memories”(co-production between Hayk Documentary Film Studio and Margins Media Production Company) has been left out of the “Eurasia DOC 2021” Documentary Film Festival.

The film was scheduled to screen on October 1 at Belarus cinema in Minsk.

The film telling the story of brave women serving in the Armenian army was partially shot in Artsakh. On September 25, the team got notified that the film was removed from the program due to threats from the Azerbaijanis. The management of the festival stated that can’t do anything in the situation.