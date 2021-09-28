Azerbaijan ‘ready’ for peace talks with Armenia, president tells FRANCE 24

The president of Azerbaijan told FRANCE 24 that the first meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia last week in New York was a “good indicator” that dialogue could be restarted and a peaceful solution sought.

Aliyev added that if the OCSE Minsk Group of mediators (France, the US and Russia) set up a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, he would have no objections.

He claimed the conflict between the two countries had been “resolved once and for all and there should be no return to the previous situation.” Aliyev also denied that he had any additional territorial claims on Armenia.



Aliyev rejected Human Rights Watch reports that his country was holding and torturing Armenian prisoners of war, saying they had all been freed.