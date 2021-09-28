Armenian youth rally in front of Azerbaijani Embassy in Athens

Armenians in Greece rallied in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Athens on Monday, the Armenian National Committee of Greece reports.

One year after the war waged by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, the young Armenians in Athens and Thessaloniki raised their voices against the violent action of Azerbaijan.

A year since the violent war, which left thousands killed and wounded, Azerbaijan fails to return Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

The Embassy officials tried to lower the Armenian flag, hitting the protesters with sticks and throwing water cannons, ANC Greece said.