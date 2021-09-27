We must invest our efforts for the return of the captives, for healing of the wounded – President

We must invest our efforts for the return of the captives, for the healing of the wounded, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said on the anniversary of the war unleashed by Azerbaijani against Artsakh on September 27, 2020.

“A year ago, on this day, the most brutal in our modern history, the Second Artsakh War, began. A war that took away young lives and destinies from us. I bow to the memory of all the martyrs, to their families and relatives,” the President said.

“One year after the war, in addition to the thousands of victims and wounded, we still have sons in captivity and missing persons. Today more than ever we must invest our efforts for the return of the captives, for the healing of the wounded, for the discovery of the missing,” President Sarkissian continued.

“For the sake of a strong Armenia and Artsakh we must be able to get out of the situation with our heads held high and our backs straight, albeit slowly, but move forward,” the President concluded.

