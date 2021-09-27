Rep. Pallone says will continue to push for Aliyev and Erdogan to be held accountable for deadly actions

Congressman Frank Pallone pledges to continue to push for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be held accountable for their deadly actions.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of Azerbaijan and Turkey’s unprovoked attack on Artsakh. The world witnessed deadly targeting of civilians and gruesome human rights abuses during the six-week war that followed,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“World leaders refused to use diplomatic tools to halt the bloodshed, including targeted sanctions against Aliyev and Erdogan. One year later, these actions remain necessary to prevent further destabilizing efforts and ensure the return of Armenians currently in Azeri custody,” he added.

“I will continue to push for Alieyev and Erdogan to be held accountable for their deadly actions. I will also continue pushing for meaningful U.S. aid to Artsakh that will help its people rebuild their homeland,” the Congressman said.