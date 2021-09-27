PM Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of Artsak war heroes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur military pantheon, laid flowers at the graves of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war, paying tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.
