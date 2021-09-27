PoliticsTopVideo

PM Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of Artsak war heroes

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur military pantheon, laid flowers at the graves of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war, paying tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

