PACE to debate report on humanitarian impact of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will debate a report on “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during a plenary session today.

Thee presentation of the report will be done by the rapporteur Mr Paul GAVAN (Ireland, UEL). The text of the report with proposed amendments that will be debated and voted on is available here.

In the draft resolution, the Parliamentary Assembly regrets the tragic humanitarian consequences of the “conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.” Armenian lawmakers Ruben Rubinyan and Vladimir Vardanyan have tabled an amendment, proposing to use the wording “Nagorno Karabakh conflict” instead.

The Assembly recalls that both Armenia and Azerbaijan committed themselves, upon their accession to the Council of Europe in January 2001, to use only peaceful means for settling the conflict. Therefore, it says, the 6-week war in 2020 constitutes a breach of these commitments and should be duly addressed by the Council of Europe.

The Assembly notes that under Article 8 of the Trilateral statement “An exchange of prisoners of war … is to be carried out” and that both countries claim to have complied with this. The Assembly however notes the concerns of the European Court of Human Rights, communicated to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on 16 March 2021, in relation to 188 Armenians allegedly captured by Azerbaijan (some of whom have since been returned to Armenia). In this connection the Assembly: