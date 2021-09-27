Open-air photo exhibition in Brussels to raise awareness about the brutal war against Armenians of Artsakh

AGBU Europe has partnered with local authorities in Brussels and with the Armenian community of Belgium on a campaign to raise awareness among the population of Brussels about the brutal war that struck the Armenian population of Artsakh last fall.

From September 27 to November 10, 2021 an open-air photo exhibition will be in display in the Flagey area, depicting the impact of the Artsakh war through the lens of photojournalists Roberto Travan from Italy and Olivier Papegnies from Belgium.

A live performance event will also take place on Friday October 1 at 18:00.