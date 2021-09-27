Nikol Pashinyan, Arayik Harutyunyan discuss post-war rehabilitation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

The leaders of Armenia and Artsakh discussed the process of overcoming the consequences of the 44-day war.

In particular, they referred to the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, the solution of security issues, as well as ensuring normal life in Artsakh, improvement of infrastructure and the process of housing construction.

The sides stressed that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will make every effort for the revival and further development of Artsakh, which will be a tribute to the heroic Armenians who died in the 44-day war.