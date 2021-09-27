France will spare no effort for the resumption of dialogue within the framework of the Minsk Group

France will spare no effort to contribute, within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, to the resumption of dialogue between the parties with a view to a lasting settlement of the conflict and the stabilization of the situation. in the South Caucasus, the Embassy of France in Armenia said on the anniversary of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

At 11 am the French Embassy in Armenia joined the minute of silence in honor of the victims of last year’s deadly conflict.

“We express our sincere condolences and support to the families of the victims and injured,” the Embassy said.