EU stands ready to continue its assistance to Armenia

The EU Delegation in Armenia commemorates the loss of lives and livelihoods, and wishes all the wounded in the conflict a full recovery, the EU Delegation to Armenia said on the anniversary of the second Artsakh War.

“We reiterate our expression of condolences to all families that lost their relatives, friends, neighbours…The EU has always pursued peaceful settlements of conflicts. The EU stands ready to facilitate contacts, provide humanitarian aid and continue its assistance of recovery, resilience and reforms in Armenia,” the EU Delegation said.