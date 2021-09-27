Armenia’s Investigative Committee presents losses in Artsakh war

According to the data released by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, 3,781 Armenians were killed in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

As of September 27, 2021, 231 servicemen and 22 civilians are still missing.

So far the Azerbaijani side has handed over 108 servicemen and civilian captives to the Republic of Armenia, the Committee said.

The Committee continues to investigate the case of the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Azerbaijan, recruitment of mercenaries, aggressive methods and means used during the war, deliberate targeting of civilian population in settlements of Artsakh, and gross human rights violations.