UN Secretary General hold talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has held two separate meetings, with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the United Nations informed.

“The Secretary-General met with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed UN-Armenian cooperation. They also discussed the situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and efforts to promote regional cooperation and durable peace,” the UN said on Saturday.

The Secretary-General underlined the UN support for the ongoing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts as well as the efforts by UN agencies in the region. He underlined the importance of protection of cultural heritage.

In a separate meeting with Bayramov, Guterres discussed UN-Azerbaijan cooperation, as well as the regional situation.

“The Secretary-General underlined the UN’s support for the ongoing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterated the UN’s readiness to provide further assistance, including in support of conflict-affected populations,” the UN said.