From French Chamonix to Armenia’s Dilijan: Third Armenian Summit of Minds to be held in October

Dilijan, Armenia, will host the third Armenian Summit of Minds October 23-24, the President’s Press Office reports.

The recent Summit of Minds traditionally held in Chamonix, France, brought together incumbent and former officials from different countries, well-known figures from political, economic, scientific, cultural and business circles, as well as heads of international think tanks. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the summit.

The Summit of Minds is a unique platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience, the main goals of which are to present new ideas on key issues, to establish new partnerships through direct discussions.

This prestigious international conference, traditionally held in the French city of Chamonix, was hosted in June 2019 in Dilijan, Armenia. For the first time in its history, the summit was held outside Chamonix. An exceptional agreement on its organization was reached in September 2018, when the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the summit as keynote speaker.

The conference held in Dilijan was called Armenian Summit of Minds and has become a unique Armenian brand.

Back in 2019, Chamonix expressed a desire to establish deeper friendly relations with Dilijan. Chamonix is ​​a classic example of how a small town can be so successful. Smaller than Dilijan, with a population of less than 10,000, Chamonix receives 5 million tourists a year, from skiing enthusiasts to cultural and conference visits.

Both Chamonix and Dilijan have wonderful nature, clean air, ecologically clean environment. With a clear vision of development, strategy and program, Dilijan also has all the opportunities to become a tourist center, cultural, intellectual, tourist city. The friendship between Chamonix and Dilijan will bring to Armenia not only thoughts and ideas, but also experience, business relations, international partnership.

President Armen Sarkissian invited the participants of the Chamonix discussions to the Third Armenian Summit of Minds scheduled for October 23-24 in Dilijan, which is a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new areas of cooperation and establish business ties.