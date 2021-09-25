Armenian, Syrian FMs express grave concern over involvement of mercenary terrorists in aggression against Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Syria commended the centuries-old Armenian-Syrian friendship, emphasizing the role of the Syrian-Armenian community in the relations between the two countries.

Touching upon the Syrian crisis, the Armenian Foreign Minister noted that from the very first day of the crisis, Armenia has been in favor of maintaining Syria’s unity and sovereignty and resolving the issue through a comprehensive dialogue.

The parties expressed grave concern over the involvement of Syrian mercenary terrorists in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh.