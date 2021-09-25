Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State discuss regional security issues

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, met with Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs.

The sides commended the high level of dynamics of the Armenia-US relations, expressing readiness to further develop and strengthen the cooperation in various spheres. The priorities of cooperation between the two governments in the development of democratic institutions, strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption were specifically emphasized.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on regional security issues. Touching upon the situation in Artsakh, Minister Ararat Mirzoyan commended the US position on the resumption of the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that a comprehensive settlement of the conflict should be reached under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the efforts towards de-escalation in the region.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia once again expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, noting that it is an important step in the fight of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, as well as to prevent new genocides.