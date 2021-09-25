Armenian FM, EU’s Borrell meet in New York

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The interlocutors hailed the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership. They also touched upon the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as issues related to the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.

The parties also exchanged views on regional stability and security. In the context of addressing the humanitarian issues arising after the 44-day war, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the urgency of unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan and the unacceptability of politicizing the issue.

During the meeting, the need for a formal and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.

The parties attached importance to making efforts to ensure de-escalation and security and stability in the region.

“Discussed issues of mutual interest and future of EU-Armenia cooperation,” Borrell said after the meeting.

“EU ready to contribute in shaping a durable and comprehensive settlement of the conflict,’ he added.