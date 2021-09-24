Musk Factor: Armenian comedy series about the future slated for release in summer 2022

The shooting of the Musk Factor comedy series about the future is under way in Armenia.

What if business tycoon Elon Musk colonizes Mars? What awaits us in the not too distant future? What will the world be like in years to come? What will happen when digital cloning becomes commonplace?

The 10-part Armenian film Musk Factor tells the story of four guys who achieve incredible success from an seemingly unrealistic idea, using the possibilities of artificial intelligence. They create human clones ․ a virtual copy of a human in the digital space.

Using these technologies, the four friends set up a social network where users can interact with virtual people created by artificial intelligence. The events of the film take place from the moment when the father of one of the main characters flies to Mars to become one of the first inhabitants of that planet.

This feature series presents events taking place in 2028, and reflects on what the world will be like in that period through the eyes of the Musk Factor team. Widely used in the series are a variety of clichés and exaggerated social trends such as ‘political correctness’, free will, threats posed by artificial intelligence and opportunities, widespread use of cryptocurrency and the religion of the future.

The project will be presented on one of the largest streaming platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, etc.). Addressing issues of concern to everyone, Musk Factor targets people of different ages abroad with interests in the IT and film industries. It aims to provide a further flow for Armenian films to major streaming services, becoming a real pioneer in the field.

The source of inspiration for the project was a number of classic foreign films, about which the audience will surely notice humorous references in the series.

The authors of the project have drawn inspiration from a number of foreign films such as The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley, Back to the Future, The Matrix, Terminator 2, Fahrenheit 451, etc.

Thanks to this unprecedented TV series, not only will the world recognize Armenia as an IT hub. The film will also contribute to the development of the sector and develop IT tourism in Armenia.

In the recent period a number of Armenian companies have drawn large investments, and through the film, the mystery of the success of the country’s IT sector will be presented to people.

The shooting of the TV series kicked off in January 2021. The film is slated for release in the summer of 2022.

The general producer of the Musk Factor series is Rafael Tadevosyan, who is an international PR and media expert and the creator of the region’s largest blog – the Luxury Food London (5 million followers).