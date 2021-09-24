Italian artist to display “Pink City” installation in Yerevan

On September 25, 2021, within the scope of the European Heritage Days and the Italian Design Day, with the support of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts, the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Armenia presents “Pink City” digital audio-visual installation.

“Pink City” arrives in Yerevan – the pinkest of all cities – on September 25. Starting from 21:00, the audio-visual installation of Italian artist Franz Cerami will be displayed on the lower part of the Cascade complex, near the stairs and fountains. The installation is about San Paolo, Yerevan, Capri, Napoli, Rome, Paris, Marrakesh, and Rio de Janeiro, presenting a yearning toward a colorful and changing world that has stopped: a world that is manifested with places that obtain new life, crossovers, and moments of discovery for all societies.

“Pink City” installation, in the context of a great journey through the world’s capitals, tells about the places, where the artist has passed through and which, consequently, have passed through him, becoming imagined, transformed, painted, and living cities like visual poems.

You can watch the “Pink City” digital installation on September 25, starting from 21:00, at the Cafesjian Sculpture Garden, near the stairs of the Cascade complex.

The digital installation will also take place on September 26 at 21:00 at the Komitas Chamber Music House.

The project is implemented at CCA by the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Armenia, with the Cafesjian Center for the Arts and “Matrixxeffect” Studio.