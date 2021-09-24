Home | All news | Society | First snow falls in Armenia SocietyTop First snow falls in Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 24, 2021, 19:31 Less than a minute The first snow fell in Armenia today, Head of Armenia’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service Gagik Surenyan informs. “Welcomed the first snow in Aragats,” he captioned a video on Facebook. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 24, 2021, 19:31 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print