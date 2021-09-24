SocietyTop

First snow falls in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 24, 2021, 19:31
The first snow fell in Armenia today, Head of Armenia’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service Gagik Surenyan informs.

“Welcomed the first snow in Aragats,” he captioned a video on Facebook.

