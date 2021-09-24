Diaspora Youth Ambassadors arrive in Armenia

The Diaspora Youth Ambassador Program will launch in Armenia in two days, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

The young ambassadors have already arrived from Russia, Lebanon, and Israel. Harutyun Atoyan, Lusine Ghazaryan, Armen Sargsyan, and Lusine Ustyan are participating in the program from different parts of Russia, Dikran Mihranian from Lebanon, and Hagop Djernazian from Israel. They are among the 20 selected participants.

The Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office announed the program in June with the generous support of the Jinishian Memorial Foundation. The program aims to create a dynamic network of Armenian youth, who will have the opportunity to become Diaspora youth representatives of the homeland in their respective communities around the world.

The program will target young people 22 to 35 years old, from the Armenian communities of the Diaspora for a period of one year, during which two weeks will be spent in Armenia.

The selected candidates will participate in a series of lectures, workshops and meetings to increase their knowledge about the most pressing political, social and economic issues in Armenia, as well as to gain a deeper understanding about community engagement, participation and advocacy.

The program will be a blend of theoretical and practical work and will be conducted in Armenian. It will also include excursions to historical, cultural and memorial sites, as well as visits to educational, scientific and tech institutions in Armenia. The youth will have the opportunity to participate in social and cultural events, as well as in various volunteering opportunities available during the time of visit. At the end of the two-weeks training period in Armenia, the youth will also participate in a “Youth Forum”, during which they will collectively draft a youth policy paper to set the framework for sustainable cooperation between the communities of the Diaspora and the homeland.

Upon their return to their respective communities of the Diaspora, the youth will be engaged in producing media content for local and international outlets, and will plan and implement community meetings and repatriation talks with the members of the Armenian Diaspora communities.