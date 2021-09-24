Armenian Prime Minister to address UN General Assembly

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the UN General Assembly today.

According to the Schedule of General Assembly Plenary and Related Meetings, the pre-recorded will be streamed during the 12th plenary meeting today.

The meeting will also feature addresses by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun, Prsident of Senegal Macky Sall, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez and others.