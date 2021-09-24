Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss challenges facing g cargo transportation between the two countries

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries hailed the high level of centuries-old Armenian-Iranian friendly relations and the regularity of high-level contacts.

The interlocutors discussed the challenges facing cargo transportation between Iran to Armenia and the ways to overcome them. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his Iranian counterpart on the process of construction of Goris-Kapan road, an alternative road, as well as the works on the North-South highway.

The sides touched upon the possibilities of further deepening of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the energy sphere.

Issues related to regional peace and stability were also discussed. The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that Azerbaijan’s provocative actions against the sovereign territory of Armenia undermine the efforts aimed at sustainable security and development in the region, adding that he highly appreciates Iran’s position on Armenia’s territorial integrity.