Armenian FM, UNHCR discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister Mirzoyan drew the interlocutor’s attention to the situation created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the ensuing humanitarian problems. He stressed the need to create conditions for the displaced Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland and to take care of their needs.

The Armenia Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of the implementation of the humanitarian mission by international organizations in Artsakh, considering the politicization of this issue and the creation of artificial obstacles by Azerbaijan unacceptable.