Iran’s Raisi highlights expansion of relations with Armenia

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The message reads:

“I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Armenia on the National Day of the Republic of Armenia.

I hope that due to the growing joint efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, the existing friendly relations at the bilateral and international levels will be expanded to ensure the mutual interests of the two peoples in all spheres, and along with ensuring the well-being and national interests of the peoples of the two countries, will lead to lasting security and peace in the region.”