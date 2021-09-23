Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Prosecutor Generals meet in Nur-Sultan

Armenian Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev held a meeting in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The parties stressed the importance of the trilateral meeting, especially in terms of contributing to the efforts aimed at establishing stability in Artsakh and the region, ensuring normal life of the population of Artsakh.

The parties hailed the joint efforts in the process of search for missing and the exchange of information between the parties within that framework, and stressed the need to continue this work.

The parties expressed readiness to adhere to the agreements reached on the exchange of information on various violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact and the communication routes. It was noted that the main function will be reserved to the Russian peacekeepers stationed in Artsakh.

The Armenian Prosecutor General stressed the need to release the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan envisaged by paragraph 8 of the November 9th statement on ceasefire, which, he said, could be an important impulse for ensuring peace in the region, further possible cooperation and building confidence between the parties.

During the meeting, the parties praised the consistency of the Russian side and personally President Vladimir Putin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov – in easing tensions in the region, resolving humanitarian issues, and establishing a dialogue between the parties.