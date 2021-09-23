Armenian, Greek FMs discuss issues on regional, international agenda

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the rich agenda of the Armenian-Greek relations, emphasizing the need to make efforts to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the mutual support within the framework of international structures.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece exchanged views on a number of urgent issues on the regional and international agenda. Minister Mirzoyan presented to his Greek counterpart the situation created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression unleashed against Artsakh, emphasizing the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.