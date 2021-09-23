Armenian FM, CoE Secretary General meet in New York

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Welcoming the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Minister Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the years-long multi-layered cooperation with the organization, noting that the Council of Europe remains one of our country’s most important partners in the process of democratic reforms, rule of law and protection of human rights. Marija Pejčinović Burić congratulated Armenia on holding parliamentary elections in accordance with democratic standards.

Touching upon the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the Minister praised the statements and calls made by various bodies of the Council of Europe, including the Secretary General, to end hostilities and eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war hostage, which is a violation of international humanitarian law and its obligations under the trilateral statement of November . Minister Mirzoyan also stressed the need to ensure the free access of international organizations, in particular, the competent bodies of the Council of Europe, to Artsakh.

Issues related to the 2019-2022 Action Plan between Armenia and the Council of Europe were also discussed during the meeting.