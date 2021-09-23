Armenia starts production of titanium prostheses for wounded soldiers, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

Armenians from France, Russia, Germany, the United Stated and Lebanon, in cooperation with Armenian partners, have established the Hybrid Laboratory (Medical & Health), DDC (Digital Diagnostic Center), and MDS (Medical Dental Shop).

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan participated in the opening ceremony, calling the venture an excellent example of cooperation between different Diaspora communities. The Commissioner toured the center and learned about the work being done.

Eleven soldiers have already got titanium prostheses implanted. After successful surgeries they have returned to normal life.