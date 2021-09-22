Two Armenian khachkars consecratd in Canada’s Laval

His Grace Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Primate, assisted by Rev. Fr. Komitas Mirzakhanyan, Parish Priest, celebrated Divine Liturgy at Holy Cross Armenian Church of Laval.

After the Liturgy, Bishop Hovakimyan consecrated two magnificent Khatchkars (Cross-Stones) crafted in Armenia.

During the Liturgy, Fr. Komitas read the Letter of Patriarchal Blessings and Encyclical addressed by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians to Mr. and Mrs. Arden and Christine Dervishian, and Bishop Abgar handed the St. Nerses Shnorhali Medal to Mr. and Mrs. Dervishian.